Husband and wife plan to use major lottery winnings to vacation in the Philippines

Nov 9 2022, 6:04 pm
A BC man said he is overjoyed after he won a major Lotto Max prize.

“This will change my life in certain ways,” he said.

Jayson Madarang was getting ready for work when he learned he won the $1 million Maxmillions prize.

“I was at home and I scanned the ticket, then boom — I was shaking and crying, but then everything had to be normal as I had to go to work,” Madarang said.

The Surrey resident said he plans on vacationing in the Philippines with his wife.

Madarang purchased his ticket at Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

He added he is “very thankful, happy and excited.”

So far this year, more than $159 million has been redeemed by BC lottery players from the lottery game Lotto Max.

