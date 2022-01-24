Canadian Olympic men's hockey roster appears to be accidentally leaked

Canadian hockey roster announcements usually have a sense of intrigue and pizzazz to them.

But it appears that an ill-timed social media post from the official International Ice Hockey Federation account has squashed the intrigue of tomorrow’s official roster announcement for the Canadian men’s hockey team.

The roster is highlighted by former NHLers such as Eric Staal and David Desharnais, young prospects such as Owen Power and Mason McTavish, and then AHL “tweeners” like Landon Ferraro and Joshua Ho-Sang.

NBC’s Sean Leahy caught wind of the leak, sharing the screenshot on Twitter:

Mistimed IIHF Tweet leads to Canada's men's Olympic roster being revealed a day early pic.twitter.com/W5q0EocAp1 — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) January 24, 2022

Even without NHL players heading to the Olympics for a second straight Games, roster announcements are usually a great chance to catch up with some names from the past, but we’ll be doing so a day earlier this go-around.

Here’s that full list of players for the Canadian men’s hockey roster for the 2022 Olympics:

Forwards

Daniel Carr

Adam Cracknell

David Desharnais

Landon Ferraro

Josh Ho-Sang

Corban Knight

Jack McBain

Mason McTavish

Eric O’Dell

Eric Staal

Ben Street

Adam Tambellini

Jordan Weal

Daniel Winnik

Defence

Mark Barberio

Jason Demers

Brandon Gormley

Alex Grant

Maxim Noreau

Owen Power

Mat Robinson

Tyler Wotherspoon

Goalies

Devon Levi

Matt Tomkins

Eduard Pasquale

Canada kicks off their Olympic schedule this year on February 10, with a game against Germany. They’ll also play the United States and hosts China in round-robin play, with the top team in the group earning a direct entry into the quarterfinals.

Canada last won Olympic gold in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, while they earned a bronze medal at the 2018 Games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.