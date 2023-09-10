Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski wins US Open doubles title

Canada’s Gabriel Dabrowski is a US Open champion.

Competing Sunday in the women’s doubles finals in the 2023 edition of the US Open, Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe from New Zealand outlasted the duo of Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Russia’s Vera Zvonareva to pick up the Grand Slam title.

Finishing off the match in two sets — but not without a fight from their opponents — Dabrowski and Routliffe outlasted their competitors by a 7-6, 6-3 victory.

The pairing had only been playing together for a little over a month, first teaming up at the National Bank Open last month in Montreal.

A 31-year-old from Ottawa, Dabrowksi is currently the No. 19 women’s doubles tennis player in the world.

It’s the first Grand Slam title in women’s doubles for Dabrowski, who had previously made the Wimbledon final in 2019. In mixed doubles, Dabrowski had won the 2017 French Open and 2018 Australian Open.

Dabrowski was the first Canadian woman to reach the doubles final in New York since Jill Hetherington in 1988, who fell to Americans Gigi Fernández and Robin White alongside another American partner in Patty Fendick.

Dabrowski beat fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the tournament quarterfinals, who was playing alongside American Taylor Townsend. In Friday’s semifinal, Dabrowski and Ratliffe got the best of Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-Wei to make their way to Arthur Ashe Stadium for Sunday’s final.

“Beside Gaby, it’s been really, really fun and I think we bring a really good side of each other out,” Routliffe said after their semifinal win.

Canada didn’t have the best performance in singles, with all of its male and female players bowing out in the first round of the event, the country’s worst performance at the tournament since 2007.

America’s Coco Gauff won the women’s singles final on Saturday over Aryna Sabalenka, while Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury completed a three-peat in the men’s doubles final.

The men’s singles final is slated to take place this afternoon, where Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2021 final.