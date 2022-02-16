Canadian women's team face must-win game to advance to Olympic curling playoffs

Jennifer Jones was straight to the point when asked what Canada needed to do to advance to the 2022 Olympic curling playoffs.

“We’ll just have to come on tomorrow a little bit sharper,” the Canadian skip Jones said following Canada’s 11-9 loss at the hands of China on Wednesday.

Canada carried a 8-5 lead after six ends against the hosts but scored just one point the rest of the way.

With a 4-4 record, Canada faces a four-team fight for the final playoff spot in Beijing.

Canada takes on Denmark at 1:05 am ET (Thursday)/ 11:05 pm PT (Wednesday) in their final round-robin match. To advance to the Olympic curling playoffs, they’ll need a win and some help along the way.

Three other matches: Switzerland-Japan, Sweden-Korea, and Great Britain-ROC, will be taking place simultaneously.

There are six scenarios where Canada makes it through with a win, with another two games decided based on the draw shot challenge (DSC). Canada sits last in the DSC rankings and would likely be ousted on a tiebreaker should it come to that.

“Hopefully, we can rebound tomorrow with a good one,” Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes said.

The Canadian men qualified for the playoffs earlier on Wednesday after a pair of losses by Switzerland and ROC eliminated that pair of teams from contention.