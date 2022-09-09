TIFF pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on opening night

The Toronto International Film Festival paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on its opening night.

In a pair of tweets, Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, expressed condolences to The Royal Family and said the festival would keep The Queen’s “legacy in our memory.”

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing,” Bailey said.

“As we prepare to welcome Canadians and international guests to the Festival, we know that many will be deeply affected by her death. We keep her legacy in our memory.”

After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96.

Tributes extended to TIFF venues as well, with two King Street theatres going dark on Thursday night to honour The Queen.

Mirvish Productions announced that it would dim the marquee lights at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Princess of Wales Theatre at 8 pm to mark the Queen’s passing.

Both venues hosted world premieres on Thursday — The Inspection was shown at the Royal Alexandra, while The Swimmers premiered at the Princess of Wales.