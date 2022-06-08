Here's how Canadian cities rank on the global crime index

We like to think of Canada as a relatively safe country. And in comparison to a lot of places, it is.

But despite that preconception, there are eight Canadian cities within the top 100 of Numbeo’s 2022 global crime index. The index, which is based on surveys from visitors of this website, is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or a country.

According to Numbeo, “crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high.”

Of the 459 international cities on the index, there are a total of 45 Canadian cities listed. Here’s how they ranked.