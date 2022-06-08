NewsCrimeUrbanized

Here's how Canadian cities rank on the global crime index

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jun 8 2022, 4:15 pm
Here's how Canadian cities rank on the global crime index
Christian Ouellet/Shutterstock

We like to think of Canada as a relatively safe country. And in comparison to a lot of places, it is.

But despite that preconception, there are eight Canadian cities within the top 100 of Numbeo’s 2022 global crime index. The index, which is based on surveys from visitors of this website, is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or a country.

According to Numbeo, “crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high.”

Of the 459 international cities on the index, there are a total of 45 Canadian cities listed. Here’s how they ranked.

Global Ranking City Crime Index Score
 49 Surrey, BC 64.34
 56 Lethbridge, AB 63.64
 67 Red Deer, AB 61.75
 81 North Bay, ON 59.99
 83 Sudbury, ON 59.48
 88 Sault Ste. Marie, ON 58.60
 92 Kelowna, BC 58.27
 94 Winnipeg, MB 57.82
 105 Oshawa, ON 55.64
 111 Brampton, ON 55.01
 118 Cambridge, ON 54.41
 121 Hamilton, ON 54.16
 125 London, ON 53.68
 130 Regina, SK 53.33
 158 Kamloops, BC 50.53
 172 Saskatoon, SK 48.89
 188 Nanaimo, BC 47.75
 200 Saint John’s NL 46.94
 202 St. Catharines, ON 46.79
 206 Ajax, ON 46.22
 213 Moncton, ON 45.61
 238 Edmonton, AB 43.41
 241 Windsor, ON 42.92
 242 Vaughan, ON 42.88
 243 Mississauga, ON 42.65
 254 Burnaby, BC 41.39
 257 Toronto, ON 41.14
 261 Halifax, NS 40.76
 277 Kitchener, ON 39.09
 295 Vancouver, BC 37.16
 308 Victoria, BC 36.67
 316 Barrie, ON 35.87
 318 Calgary, AB 35.65
 339 Guelph, ON 33.28
 351 Kingston, ON 31.80
 361 Montreal, QC 30.36
 372 Burlington, NL 29.34
 384 Waterloo, ON 27.77
 393 Oakville, ON 26.93
 397 Ottawa, ON 26.41
404 Richmond Hill, ON 25.87
414 Markham, ON 25.09
425 Coquitlam, BC 23.41
439 North Vancouver, BC 21.35
454 Quebec, QC 15.22

 

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Crime
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.