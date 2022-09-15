NewsCanada

Canada sending politicians, celebrities to attend the Queen's funeral

Nikitha Martins
Sep 15 2022, 10:35 pm
Courtesy Government of Canada

Prominent Canadian politicians, First Nations leaders, and celebrities are travelling to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, and their partners will be flying to the UK Friday to attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, September 19.

The country will be represented by 15 delegates, including former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin, and Stephen Harper.

Those will not be the only familiar faces you will see on Monday.

Award-winning actress Sandra Oh, musician Gregory Charles, former Olympian Mark Tewksbury, and decorated coast guard Leslie Arthur Palmer will participate in the procession.

The Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed, and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron, Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Janice Charette, and High Commissioner for Canada to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ralph Goodale will also be flying out for the funeral. 

Members of the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces will join uniformed personnel from other Commonwealth countries for the service.

The funeral will begin at 6 am ET (3 am PT) and will be broadcast worldwide through various TV, radio, and livestreaming channels.

Daily Hive has created a list of places where you can watch the Queen’s funeral in Canada.

Canada’s Head of State was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8.

She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Canada has marked it as a one-time federal holiday on Monday to give Canadians a day of mourning for the Queen’s passing.

