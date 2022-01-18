These are Canada's top employers for young people

When considering career prospects, young people want employers who reflect their values and help them create social impact.

According to Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, a report released on Tuesday co-published by Mediacorp Canada Inc., a publisher of employment periodicals, and The Globe and Mail, young Canadians are not settling.

The report lists the top employers for young people alphabetically in a special magazine and online. It provides each company’s ratings based on aspects like physical workspace and training and skills development.

“Young people are asking questions like ‘Is this a job I can be passionate about?’ and ‘Does this organization reflect my values so that I feel a connection beyond just employment?’. The best employers are improving their organizational and workplace policies to reflect these emerging concerns,” said Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp, in a news release.

These employers’ support for young people goes beyond reflecting their values. The proof is in the numbers. Last year, they created over 36,000 job opportunities across Canada for students and new graduates through summer employment, co-ops and paid internships; hired nearly 22,000 new graduates for full-time positions; supported the career advancement of younger employees through training programs, leadership development opportunities and formal mentoring programs.

The findings are based off of an editorial competition. Winners are chosen by the editorial team of Canada’s Top Employers project based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger employees. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op or work-study programs.

“In reviewing this year’s applications, we saw that employers are weaving social impact into their programs,” said Stephanie Leung, Assistant Editor at Mediacorp. “It could be project-based work, like brainstorming solutions to a social problem, or a co-op experience that benefits a nonprofit and has a positive impact on communities. The younger generation notices if an employer’s social impact statements are not backed up by action.”

The editors also consider mentorship and training programs, like bonuses paid on completing trades or professional designations. Each employer’s career management program, initiatives that aid younger workers in advancement are also considered.

If you’re looking to get your start in the workforce, here are some of the best employers for young people, according to the report: