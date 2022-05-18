The country has a brand new Canada’s Got Talent champion.

Fan votes and judge results have crowned Quebec’s Jeanick Fournier as the winner of this year’s Canada-wide talent competition.

Fournier, a 49-year-old palliative care attendant from Chicoutimi, is now $150,000 richer and will be given the opportunity to perform at America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Quebec mother of two initially wowed judges at the beginning of April with her electric cover of Céline Dion’s “I Surrender.” Fournier says she learned English by watching Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand, even emulating their breathing, pronunciation, and speaking in interviews.

On Tuesday, the singer performed her version of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On” and impressed the CGT panel of judges, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and special guest judge Simon Cowell.

“Thank you to all of the people from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Québec and Canada for your support,” said Fournier in an email shared with Daily Hive. “Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, my partner, and my beautiful kids. My love is yours forever.”

Throughout the season, CGT reached 4.6 million Canadians across its platforms and included dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between.

Before being crowned national champ, Fournier sang in a duet tribute group for Dion. She sings every day – either to her kids, her patients or with other artists in the studio.

“I always knew Canada had a ton of talent, and the acts absolutely delivered this season,” said judge Howie Mandel. “Congratulations to Jeanick Fournier. You’ve got a bright future ahead of you!”

The Got Talent franchise was created by English TV personality Simon Cowell and has since become the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories across the globe.

“It’s thrilling to see how Canada has embraced and celebrated homegrown talent and become part of the Got Talent family,” says Cowell. “I couldn’t be more excited to know that Got Talent will be back again on Citytv next year. Thank you to Citytv, and thank you to all of the Got Talent team. Above all, thank you, Canada!”

Canadian hopefuls can sign up for Season 2 of the popular talent show through the Citytv website.