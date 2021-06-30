Unleash your inner warrior at Canada's first Ninja Tag arena, open now (PHOTOS)

Ninja Tag is for anyone who has had fantasies of being a Ninja Warrior contestant.

So, basically everybody.

Ninja Tag will allow families and friends to compete against each other in various ways at a relatively affordable price ($10 per game). June 30 marks the grand opening.

Located at 1 – 1300 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam, BC, this dazzling facility replaces a former mini-golf and laser tag operation.

“We wanted to renovate and modernize the facility,” Gabrielle Wilson, co-owner of Ninja Tag, told Daily Hive.

“We are unlike any other facility. Imagine an indoor multi-level assault course that is a cross between Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior, all in one exciting experience.”

Although some of the activities are pretty intense, Wilson says anyone can take part.

“All abilities, anyone who is at least five feet tall. Ten years and up,” she says.

Ninja Tag uses innovative technology to track progress and keep score using RFID chips.

“We’re the first in Canada to offer this style of technology and event. We partnered and got the technology that has the rights for it,” added Wilson.

According to Mitchell Wilson, co-owner of the family-run business, it could be the next big exciting new trend — comparing it other ventures that had garnered huge success like escape rooms or trampoline parks.

Ninja Tag is open now 11am to 11pm 7 days a week!