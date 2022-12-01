It hasn’t been a great FIFA World Cup by any means for Canada, but the “boys in red” were hoping to close out their journey in Qatar with a win in their final group stage game against Morocco.

It’s safe to say it got off to a pretty rough start on Thursday.

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio attempted a backpass to Canadian goalie Milan Borjan a little over four minutes into the match, although the pass ended up probably a few yards ahead of where he intended.

Borjan raced out of his crease to chase the ball, and haphazardly returned the ball right into the feet of Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

With Borjan now well out of position, well, you can probably guess the rest.

An unfortunate error from Milan Borjan gives Morocco the early lead#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZFpJ4Fdeyg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2022

It wasn’t an easy shot by any means, but Ziyech hit the target from well outside the box to give Morocco an early 1-0 lead.

Canada is officially eliminated from advancing at the World Cup due to losses against Belgium and Croatia, while Morocco (with four points in their two games) is hoping to advance to the Round of 16, and even possibly top Group F with a victory.

Youssef En-Nesyri added a second goal for Morocco in the 23rd minute.

Too easy for Morocco! Youssef En-Nesyri turns on the jets and beats Milan Borjan! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4BZWQIssyT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2022

The match is currently being broadcast on CTV and TSN, while Belgium and Croatia are currently facing off as well on TSN2.