How to watch and stream Canada-Morocco FIFA World Cup match

Canada will be playing for pride in its closer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Canadians, eliminated from the World Cup after a gutting loss to Croatia on Sunday, will regroup to close out their first men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986. Canada also fell to the No. 2-ranked Belgium in its tournament opener last week, meaning their journey will come to an end after their final group stage match.

But not before scoring their first goal — an Alphonso Davies header against Croatia.

A first win will be on the list for Canada to check off, too.

It’s far from automatic against Morocco on Thursday, who would advance to the Round of 16 from Group F with a win. Morocco played Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their tournament opener, and upended Belgium 2-0 on Sunday.

“When I think of the support back home it’s those kids, in those schools,” coach John Herdman said in a release. “They keep believing that Canada is a football country because they’ve seen that game against Belgium. They’ve seen Alphonso score against Croatia and they know we’re a football country, we’re there.”

How to watch Canada-Croatia at the FIFA World Cup

Those with cable will have no trouble finding the match. Both TSN and CTV will carry the game, and each will broadcast the match via their respective website and apps available on major devices.

TSN will also offer the match on its TSN Go streaming service, which will enable fans to watch not only Canada’s games but all contests at the 2022 FIFA World Cup via its various channels. That luxury comes at a cost of $19.99 plus tax for a monthly pass, a four-month option available at $49.99, or a 12-month pass for $199.90 plus tax.

Alternatively, CTV carries a free-to-air channel should viewers have an antenna.

Canada World Cup schedule

Canada vs. Belgium: November 23 — 1-0 loss

Canada vs. Croatia: November 27 — 4-1 loss

Canada vs. Morocco: December 1, 7 am PT/10 am ET