People are pissed after seeing Airbnb listings with long lists of chores

If you’ve stayed at an Airbnb then you’re familiar with the basic list of things to do when staying in someone else’s space: lock the door, turn off the lights, and take out the trash.

Many would consider these tasks common courtesy; however, some hosts appear to be taking it to another level.

From doing the laundry to mowing the lawn, people online are mocking Airbnb listings with long lists of chores for their guests — on top of a cleaning fee.

“No, because I thought y’all were lying when you said Airbnb hosts sent you chores,” wrote one TikTok user who posted a video of a long list of things to do, including “organize the closet as you found it” and “throw away any and all the food items in the refrigerator and freezer.”

In a video, TikTok user BigBangMike pokes fun at Airbnb saying, “So let me get this straight. Airbnbs have chore lists, quiet times, curfews, and they regulate who is allowed to stay on the property and how many. Bro, you’re paying money to stay at your mom’s house.”

Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to Airbnb and although the spokesperson didn’t address the chore list, they stated that while the hosts choose their own cleaning fees, they do offer tips on keeping fees at a reasonable amount — or even not charging cleaning fees at all.

“To that end, among active Airbnb listings globally, 45% do not charge a cleaning fee,” they stated. “For listings that do charge a cleaning fee, the fee on average is less than 10% of the total reservation cost.”

Recently, someone pointed out a noticeable drop in bookings and one user suggested getting rid of chores and simply charging a cleaning fee — with no expectations from guests to clean up after themselves.

Air Bnb owners should just add a cleaning fee to the cost. Don’t ask anyone to clean up after themselves, but if there’s an inordinate mess or damage, then of course you charge them for it. I don’t get all these chores and nonsense. Get a Manager to handle your property. — CthulhuZulu (@frankfunkfeat) October 17, 2022

One Twitter user offered people a simple solution: just stay in a hotel.

seems like a lot of you are having really bad airbnb experiences. i’ll let you in on a little secret: hotels are incredible. clean towels on demand. your bed made for you daily. no messaging back and forth with a guy who keeps vaguely threatening you and assigning you chores. — haley potiker (@haleyp) June 20, 2022

I have never stayed at an air bnb bc despite what ppl say they have never been a cheaper option, even before it got crazy with the fees and cleaning. — Vanessa 🌻 (@prpeep) October 18, 2022

