Canadian Olympic women's hockey team scores 23 goals in 2 games

Canada is blowing out the competition at the Winter Olympics in women’s hockey.

The Canadians scored early and often for a second straight blowout in Beijing, this time against Finland, the third-ranked team in the world.

Sarah Fillier gave Canada a 1-0 lead just 1:01 into the first period and her country never looked back. Fillier, a 21-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario playing in her first Olympics, added another goal early in the second period.

SARAH FILLIER! What a shot 🚨🔥 The Canadian forward continues to impress in her first Olympic Games making it 1-0 early pic.twitter.com/9e9q5hdQvs — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Nurse both picked up hat tricks in an 11-1 win for Canada. The other Team Canada goals were scored by Laura Stacey (2) and Jamie Lee Rattray.

Canada held a narrow 2-1 edge after 20 minutes, but blew the game wide open in the second period with five straight goals.

This is the biggest blowout Canada has ever had against Finland in Olympic women’s hockey, besting the 6-0 score between these two countries in 2006. Canada beat Finland 4-1 four years ago in PyeongChang.

The win improves Canada’s record to 2-0-0, with their next game against the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday. Monday will see a matchup of the two women’s hockey powers, Canada and USA.

Canada has scored 23 goals in two games, as they trounced Switzerland 12-1 in their opening game.