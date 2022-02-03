Canada scores 12 goals in record-tying Olympic hockey opener

Canada got off to a flying start at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, with a 12-goal outburst in a victory over Switzerland in women’s hockey.

Canada scored early and often in their opening group stage match, hitting the scoresheet just 64 seconds into the game.

Canada’s Sarah Fillier scored twice in the game’s opening eight minutes, setting the tone for the rest of the affair.

Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, and Laura Stacey all had a pair of goals, while Ashton Bell, Claire Thompson, Erin Ambrose and Rebecca Johnston all had one each.

“We played well, but I think we can even play better, turning up the ice even quicker than we did today,” Spooner said. “We were just starting to get back into it, building on the lead and keep playing faster moving forward.”

Canada outshot Switzerland 70-15, which tied a Canadian Olympic record for most shots on goal in a game.

But while the goals were aplenty, the biggest talking point of the match was this save from Canada’s Ann-Renée Desbiens near the end of the second period.

Canadian fans were quick to react online:

Kicking it old school! What a gorgeous save! 😍😍 https://t.co/aTrxMwYezQ — Jacob 🥅 (@paddle_down) February 3, 2022

She did THAT 😭 Sis channelling her inner windmill https://t.co/Yp3astKQ2i — Cake (@cakesofren) February 3, 2022

One storyline to monitor for Canadian fans is the health of forward Melanie Daoust, who was injured after being hit into the boards and left the game. Hockey Canada announced there were “no further details” per CBC Kenzie’s Lalonde.

Hockey Canada update on Melodie Daoust: “She is resting and continues to be assessed by our medical teams. No further details as to her status for the next game.”@CBCOlympics — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieLalonde_) February 3, 2022

Canada will face off against Finland on Friday evening, with puck drop set for 11:10 pm ET/8 pm PT.

They’ll then take on Russian athletes on Sunday before closing out their pool play with a match against the US on February 7. Canada is looking to avenge a 2018 silver medal after having won gold at every Olympics from 2002 to 2014 and remains a medal favourite this year.

The men’s hockey tournament begins on February 10, with Canada taking on Germany.

In other Olympics action for Canada, men’s moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury qualified through to Saturday’s final while finishing in first place.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe made it through to the moguls final as well, though her sister Chloé (as well as Sofiane Gagnon) finished outside of the top ten and will be competing in the second qualification round.

Meanwhile, Canada’s mixed doubles curling team of John Morris and Rachel Homan is now 1-1 through their first two matches, with a loss to Great Britain and a win over Norway.