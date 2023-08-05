Everett Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams is under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, according to TSN’s Rick Westhead.

As per Westhead’s report, TSN received a copy of a complaint sent to the U.S. Center for SafeSport on May 10, which alleged that several players “shared concerns about Williams using player showers and coming out wearing only a towel while they were in the adjoining team dressing room.”

The report also stated that Williams saw a 17-year-old player losing consciousness following VO2 testing. He proceeded to take out his phone to take a picture and then walked out, leaving the young player unconscious on the bathroom floor. Westhead also reports that Silvertips equipment manager Damon Pugerude made a complaint to the WHL’s player advisory council in January to look into allegations of bullying and harassment.

Williams has been the head coach of the Silvertips for the past six seasons and was also the head coach for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship. The 43-year-old has had plenty of success with the Silvertips, making the playoffs in four of his six seasons, including a trip to the finals during the 2017-18 campaign.

Thanks to his success with the Silvertips, Williams was named the head coach for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he helped lead his squad to a gold medal.

WHL commissioner Ron Robison has confirmed the investigation to TSN but said both the league as well as the Silvertips are unaware of any specifics of the allegations.