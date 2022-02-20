Canada wins bobsleigh bronze medal on final day of Beijing Olympics

Canada is on the bobsleigh podium at the Beijing Olympics once again.

Led by pilot Justin Kripps, Canada picked up a bronze medal in the four-man bobsleigh event on the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Kripps was joined by teammates Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwell on the podium.

BRONZE FOR CANADA 🥉 🇨🇦 Justin Kripps with an AMAZING final run to slide to bronze for Canada in the four-man bobsleigh event

Canada was in a tough field that saw three German teams finish first, second, and fourth respectively. Francesco Friedrich won the gold medal, while Johannes Lochner piloted the runner-up sled.

With a time of 3:55.09, Kripps’ sled finished just 0.06 seconds ahead of fourth-place Cristoph Hafer.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Kripps told CBC after the race.

Kripps had previously won a gold medal in the two-man event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

It was the second bobsleigh medal for Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics, having won a bronze medal in women’s monobob by way of Christine de Bruin.

Canada’s other four-man sled, piloted by Christopher Spring, finished in ninth place after the four runs completed.

The bobsleigh medal is likely Canada’s last of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In total, Canada will finish Beijing 2022 with 26 medals: four gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze, good enough for fourth place on the over medal table.