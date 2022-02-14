Canada's Christine de Bruin wins bronze in first Olympic monobob event

Canada is a monobob country.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin won a bronze in first the ever Olympic monobob (solo bobsled) event at the Olympics.

On her final run, the 32-year-old de Bruin put up a time of 1:05.51 to claim the monobob bronze. The Canadian entered the final of four runs sitting in second place, but slipped one spot to settle for third place.

FIRST OLYMPIC MEDAL 🚨 Christine de Bruin comes up big for Canada guaranteeing herself a medal in the debut of monobob 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/W0zqRgLBwD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Monobob entered this year’s games as one of six new events, focusing on allowing a larger range of countries to enter one of the Olympics’ more costly sports.

Americans occupied the top two spots of the podium with Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor taking the gold and silver, respectively.

Humphries actually competed for Canada in each of the last three Olympics (picking up a pair of gold medals and a bronze medal in the two-woman event), but switched over to represent USA in Beijing.

An Edmonton native, de Bruin had previously competed in the two-woman event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with Melissa Lotholz, finishing in seventh place.

Bobsled events continue later today at the Olympics. The two-man, two-woman, and four-man events are all set to take place over the next seven days in Beijing.