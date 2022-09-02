Police are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint – and they’re wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Friday, September 2, Vancouver police shared that they were looking for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Police say he poses a public safety risk.

He is wanted for “breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge,” said police.

Purewal, plus two co-accused persons Ashley Smith and Michael Husain, pleaded guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall.

He was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Now, VPD is sharing his image in hopes that the public can help find him as he’s considered to be dangerous.

Purewal is described as South Asian with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9 and 150 pounds.

If you see him or have information on where he is, you can call 911 right away.