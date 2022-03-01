In its ongoing efforts to help Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, Canada will be allocating $100 million for the country in humanitarian aid.

Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan announced the aid at the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and Response Plan for Ukraine on Tuesday.

“We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people. Today, tomorrow, forever,” he tweeted, ending with the phrase “Слава Україні,” meaning “Glory to Ukraine.”

Today at the @UN Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine, I announced $100 million dollars to help the people of Ukraine.

Today, tomorrow, forever. Слава Україні. pic.twitter.com/clO62pxgrC — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) March 1, 2022

In a news release published today, Global Affairs Canada said that the amount is meant to help provide Ukrainians with emergency health services (including trauma care), protection, support to displaced populations and essential life-saving services such as shelter, water and sanitation, and food. “Canada will continue to work with partners, including the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, to see what more it can do to assist those impacted by this conflict,” the release reads.

Prior to this, Canada allocated another $32 million in military aid to help Ukraine in the crisis. Out of that, $7 million in lethal military aid has already been sent, with $25 million in non-lethal aid — such as protective gear, body armour, and gas masks — announced on Sunday.

On Monday, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand told the public that Canada will be sending 100 Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon systems and 2,000 rockets to Ukraine in the coming days as well. One plane stocked with non-lethal aid left for Ukraine yesterday, while another one is scheduled to embark later this week.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel are at the ready to be deployed to aid Ukraine.

To help sustain Ukraine’s economy, Canada has also offered up to $620 million in sovereign loans.