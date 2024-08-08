Canada guaranteed three more medals at the Olympics today

Canada’s got on the podium twice today at the Paris Olympics as their medal total continues to grow.

They also guaranteed themselves another medal as their beach volleyball team qualified for the gold medal game.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have played their best with their backs against the wall, winning multiple elimination games. They will now play for everything tomorrow at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

The nation is still on track to finish with its most medals ever in a non-boycotted Games. The only performance that was better was the Los Angeles 1984 Games which more than a dozen countries skipped.

Canada’s beach volleyball miracle run continues

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson continue to experience an amazing run in beach volleyball.

Despite having to go through the “lucky losers” portion of the bracket, the Canadian team is now on their way to the final after a big win today over Switzerland.

They have now guaranteed another medal for Canada.

The game went the full three sets, but the Canadians managed to secure the victory.

Canada will play for gold in Olympic beach volleyball for the first time ever! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Great comeback win by Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson 🏐👏

pic.twitter.com/BvbRiBsGHp — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024

They will face off against a very highly rated Brazil team, which should provide a challenge, although they have been up for every single one they have faced so far.

Maude Charron relies on true Canadian nutrition to bring home weightlifting medal

Canadian flag bearer Maude Charron brought home a silver medal in the women’s 59kg event. She matched her own national record by lifting a whopping total of 236 kilograms.

Maude Charron is PURE POWER 🏋️‍♀️ The Canadian adds a silver at #Paris2024 to her Olympic medal collection 🥈#MedalMoments presented by @petrocanada pic.twitter.com/t2AJZKc4P0 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Charron won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in the 64kg weight class but when that class was removed for the Paris Games, she had to cut weight to make the lower division. She still managed to finish on the podium.

Like a true Canadian, she was drinking maple syrup in between rounds for nutrition.

Maude Charron out here proving Canadian stereotypes true 🍁 She sipped on maple syrup before winning a medal today. pic.twitter.com/csn1YYuNoI — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024

Canada still has medal hopes in athletics

There are quite a few athletics events left and Canada has several strong athletes who could medal.

Sarah Mitton automatically qualified for the shot put final, which will run tomorrow at 1:37 pm ET/10:37 am PT. She will hope to follow in the footsteps of the Canadian hammer-throwers who won gold in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Sarah Mitton MAKING A STATEMENT 🇨🇦😤 The shot putter nailed her first throw, hitting the qualifying standard AND farthest distance of the field “That’s a lot of work for 30 seconds” 😂 pic.twitter.com/748kswrmSW — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

The Canadian women’s 4 x 100m relay team set a new national record with a blistering pace of 42.50 seconds. Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair, and Audrey Leduc earned themselves a spot in the final with that time, which will take place on Friday at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT.

Athlétisme 👟 : les Canadiennes terminent quatrièmes de leur vague au relais féminin 4 x 100 m. Elles se qualifient tout de même en finale avec un temps de 42,50 secondes (un record national)!@AthleticsCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports pic.twitter.com/DhSG73dLxR — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 8, 2024

The men’s relay team also ran fast enough to earn a spot in the final race, which takes place just after the women’s event. Canada won a bronze medal in this event at the Tokyo 2020 Games and will be looking to get on the podium again in Paris.

Athlétisme 👟 : au relais masculin 4 x 100 m, les Canadiens 🇨🇦 terminent troisièmes de leur vague et accèdent à la finale!@AthleticsCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports pic.twitter.com/QFwxLqZeny — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 8, 2024

Savannah Sutherland was in the women’s 400m hurdles final. She finished seventh, as American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record with a blistering time.

Athlétisme 🎽👟 : Savannah Sutherland 🇨🇦 termine 7e au 400 m haies! Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 🇺🇸 établit quant à elle un nouveau record du monde.🥇 🥈Anna Cockrell 🇺🇸

🥉Femke Bol 🇳🇱#Paris2024 #jeuxolympiques #rcsports pic.twitter.com/lA9u7ibTHN — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 8, 2024

Canada dominates early rounds of canoe competition

Canadian women were among the stars of today’s canoe C1 200m competition.

Both Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent won their heats to advance straight to the semi-finals. Those races will run early tomorrow morning with the final taking place on Saturday.

Canoë-kayak 🛶 : la Québécoise Sophia Jensen 🇨🇦 remporte sa vague qualificative et se qualifie pour la demi-finale du C1 200 m grâce à un temps de 46 s 80/100! 👇 #Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada @canoekayakcan pic.twitter.com/Ej55QrwSmO — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 8, 2024

Canada strikes out in cycling

Track cyclists Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell were eliminated in the quarter-finals of their keirin competition. The two Canadians will not advance to further rounds.

Canada gets on the podium in Taekwondo

Skylar Park earned Canada’s first-ever medal in the women’s 57kg taekwondo event. She got a bronze medal today to add to Canada’s growing total, which still has them on pace for their best-ever in a non-boycotted Games.

Congrats to Skylar Park, Canada’s latest Olympic medal winner in Paris 🥋 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/hrubhCcXuH — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024