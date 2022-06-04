Canada’s national men’s soccer team refused to train Friday in advance of Sunday’s World Cup friendly against Panama in Vancouver because of a player compensation dispute, according to TSN’s Rick Westhead.

Westhead also reported it is unclear whether Sunday’s match, originally scheduled against Iran but replaced with Panama amidst pressure, is in jeopardy. Canada is also scheduled to face Curacao at BC Place in Vancouver on June 9.

Players were given a new contract offer in April, according to Westhead.

Canada qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, its first since 1986, after finishing first in the CONCACAF region for qualifying. The will participate in Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Belgium is ranked No. 2, and lost to Russia in the semi-final four years ago. Croatia is ranked 16th in the world and was a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018. Morocco, ranked 24th, didn’t win a match four years ago.

The World Cup begins on November 21 and concludes December 18.

