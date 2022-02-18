Canada Soccer chooses Toronto for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Canadian men’s national team is headed back to Toronto.

Canada Soccer has announced that BMO Field in Toronto will be the venue for its last home match against Jamaica in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, March 27. Ticket details for the game, which will kick off at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, will be announced in the coming weeks, Canada Soccer says.

This is the fourth time the national team has chosen to play a home game in Toronto during this qualifying round and the fifth time they’ve played in Southern Ontario. The other two home matches were held in Edmonton.

The Toronto match is sandwiched between two away games — in Costa Rica on March 24 and Panama on March 30.

Canada is the only undefeated country left in CONCACAF qualifying, with seven wins and four draws in 11 matches. Now ranked 33rd in the world, Canada is poised to make its first trip to the men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986.

They could clinch a World Cup berth as soon as March 24. One more win puts Canada into the World Cup, as would a draw against Costa Rica combined with a loss or draw by Panama in their match with Honduras.