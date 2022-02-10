Canada continued its ascent up the FIFA World Ranking today, officially coming in at 33rd in today’s latest update.

The ranking is Canada’s best-ever men’s ranking, after a previous high of 40.

With their rapid rise from 73rd in the world just over a year ago, Canada is actually above eight countries that qualified for the 2018 World Cup. In order, they’ve surpassed: Egypt (34), Russia (35), Tunisia (36), Australia (37), Costa Rica (42), Saudi Arabia (53), Iceland (60), and Panama (63).

Barring a catastrophe, Canada appears destined for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After six wins in a row, one point over their final three games should be enough to secure a World Cup place for the Canadians, who sit in first place in the CONCACAF qualifying standings after 11 games.

The top three teams in the region will head to Qatar, with the fourth-place team heading to the interconfederational playoff.

Canada remains as the only unbeaten team while also having the region’s most goals scored and least goals against.

Canada is set to take on Costa Rica on March 24, before hosting Jamaica on March 27 at a yet to be announced venue.

But despite currently topping their qualification group, Canada still sits third in CONCACAF behind Mexico (12) and USA (13) and when it comes to their FIFA ranking.