Canada receives first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills

Canada has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral pills.

The federal government has received an initial shipment of 30,400 courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, announced Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement, at a press conference alongside Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos. An additional 120,000 more are expected to be delivered between now and the end of March.

“Distribution to provinces and territories will begin immediately,” said Duclos on Monday.

Health Canada authorized the use of the antiviral pills Monday morning, approving their use for adults suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19.

Tassi also stated that the government has secured one million courses of the treatment and has the option to purchase an additional 500,000.

“This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada’s fight against COVID-19,” said Tassi in a statement on Monday. “We will always do what is necessary to protect the health and safety of everyone in Canada and ensure access to safe and effective treatments such as Paxlovid.”

According to Duclos, they have discussed deployment to provinces and territories on a per capita basis.

A positive COVID-19 test is required to access the treatment, which is the first COVID-19 treatment option that can be taken at home.