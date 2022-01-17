Ontario reports more than 3,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,887 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, and 22 new deaths have occurred.

Hospitalizations have increased by 292 from Sunday. There are 578 patients in ICU, down one patient from Sunday. Not all hospitals report over the weekend. Hospitalizations numbers are typically lower than the true total on Mondays and over the weekend.

3,887 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 578 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 8,521 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 17, 2022

The province reported at least 8,521 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province is still above 20%, meaning at least one in every five tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,628 deaths from COVID-19.