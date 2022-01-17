NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 3,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Jan 17 2022, 3:26 pm
Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,887 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, and 22 new deaths have occurred.

Hospitalizations have increased by 292 from Sunday. There are 578 patients in ICU, down one patient from Sunday. Not all hospitals report over the weekend. Hospitalizations numbers are typically lower than the true total on Mondays and over the weekend.

The province reported at least 8,521 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province is still above 20%, meaning at least one in every five tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,628 deaths from COVID-19.

