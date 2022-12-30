Canada scores 11 goals in second straight World Juniors blowout win

Team Canada is rolling at the World Juniors.

It was another double-digit-goal night for the Canadians, who blew out Austria 11-0 in Halifax. It was their second straight game scoring 11 goals, as they beat Germany 11-2 yesterday.

Connor Bedard was sensational once again, scoring six points — two goals and four assists.

Bedard now has 14 goals all-time at the World Juniors, which ties Jordan Eberle’s Canadian record.

Connor Bedard has tied Jordan Eberle's Canadian record for most goals at the #WorldJuniors with 14 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/l4czCNerec — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2022

Most career goals with #TeamCanada in #WorldJuniors competition:

14- Connor Bedard (Via 2 tonight in an 11-0 win over Austria and when including 4 G in pre-cancellation WJC play a year ago)

14- Jordan Eberle

12- Eric Lindros

12- John Tavares

11- Martin Gendron

11- Mike Cammalleri pic.twitter.com/bpbhMA1W85 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 30, 2022

The 17-year-old North Vancouver native now has an eye-popping 14 points in just three games at this tournament. That puts him just three points back of a record shared by Wayne Gretzky and Eric Lindros, for most points in a single World Juniors, with 17.

Canada’s next game is against Sweden on New Year’s Eve. A win in that game would guarantee Canada finishes no lower than second in Group A. A regulation loss would put Canada in third.

The quarter-finals are set for January 2.