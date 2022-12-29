Canada scores 11 goals in blowout World Juniors win over Germany

After being upset in their first game at the World Juniors in Halifax, Team Canada made up for it on Wednesday.

Canada blew out Germany 11-2, dominating the game in every facet.

Connor Bedard tied a Canadian World Juniors record for points in a game, with seven. The North Vancouver native and favourite to be chosen first overall in the next NHL Draft picked up a hat trick, to go with four assists.

Bedard wasn’t the only player with a three-goal game, as Arizona Coyotes draft pick Dylan Guenther picked up a hat trick of hit own for Canada.

Shane Wright, Brandt Clarke, Logan Stankoven, Zack Ostapchuk, and Joshua Roy scored the other goals for the Canadians.

While Germany isn’t expected to challenge for the gold medal, they did put up a great fight one day earlier, in a 1-0 loss to Sweden. There have already been a number of big upsets after just three days at the World Juniors. On Wednesday, it was USA’s turn, as they lost 6-3 to Slovakia.

Canada should have another easy game tomorrow, when they play Austria. The Austrians lost 11-0 to Sweden on Monday.

