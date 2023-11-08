The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in BC and some jobs pay over $130K

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has consistently been one of Canada’s top employers, and it offers a variety of jobs for BC residents in different cities.

Jobs are being offered for applicants with different levels of experience through various positions, and some unique opportunities are also available for students.

Salary ranges are above average for most roles, while some have the potential to earn applicants well above $100,000 annually.

In Surrey, the CRA is looking for taxpayer services agents. The position pays up to $71,971 annually. Agents must provide clarification or explanations to clients over the phone in response to individual or business tax return enquiries. A second language is also required.

The CRA is also looking to hire a digital forensic specialist. This position pays up to $130,199 annually and requires applicants to research and test forensic software and tools. Applicants need a degree in digital forensics or “a minimum of 50 hours in the last five years spent in training related to digital forensics or search and seizure laws pertaining to digital evidence.”

Another job listing through the CRA suggests Canada’s tax agency is looking to fill several roles related to auditing. The website states that positions pay up to $77,900 per year.

Job opportunities are available for Indigenous students through the Indigenous Student Employment Program. Pay rates are based on education but can offer up to $34.59 per hour.