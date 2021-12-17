Canada Post's holiday shipping deadlines officially start now

Attention all last-minute holiday shoppers! Those cards and packages need to get into the mail asap to meet the Canada Post deadline for the 2021 holiday season.
While these shipping deadlines are based on receiving packages by December 24, 2021, Canada Post advises that senders should check the service alerts website for any delivery impacts and updates.
Here are the deadlines for sending cards in the mail to reach your friends and loved ones by the holidays:
Local Canada Post card deadline
- December 21
Regional Canada Post card deadline
- December 20
National Canada Post card deadline
- December 17
Local Canada Post package deadline
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 21
- Regular parcel: December 20
Regional Canada Post package deadline
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 17
- Regular parcel: December 15
National Canada Post package deadline
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 20
- Flat rate box: December 13
- Regular parcel: December 9
United States Canada Post package deadline
- Priority Worldwide: December 21
- Xpresspost USA: December 16
- Expedited Parcel USA: December 13
- Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 9
For all other international destinations, check out the Canada Post website, where they have delivery estimations listed as well.
Plus, if you want to adorn your cards and packages with extra festive cheer, then you can try their new holiday stamps featuring elves, Santa, and reindeer.
With files from Laine Mitchell.