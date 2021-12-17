Canada Post's holiday shipping deadlines officially start now

Attention all last-minute holiday shoppers! Those cards and packages need to get into the mail asap to meet the Canada Post deadline for the 2021 holiday season.

While these shipping deadlines are based on receiving packages by December 24, 2021, Canada Post advises that senders should check the service alerts website for any delivery impacts and updates.

Here are the deadlines for sending cards in the mail to reach your friends and loved ones by the holidays:

Local Canada Post card deadline

December 21

Regional Canada Post card deadline

December 20

National Canada Post card deadline

December 17

Local Canada Post package deadline

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 21

Regular parcel: December 20

Regional Canada Post package deadline

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 17

Regular parcel: December 15

National Canada Post package deadline

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 20

Flat rate box: December 13

Regular parcel: December 9

United States Canada Post package deadline

Priority Worldwide: December 21

Xpresspost USA: December 16

Expedited Parcel USA: December 13

Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 9

For all other international destinations, check out the Canada Post website, where they have delivery estimations listed as well.

Plus, if you want to adorn your cards and packages with extra festive cheer, then you can try their new holiday stamps featuring elves, Santa, and reindeer.

With files from Laine Mitchell.