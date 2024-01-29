Canada could get a new Olympic medal after Russian skater banned

Despite it being nearly two years since the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Canada might be getting a new medal.

Today, the Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a four-year ban for 17-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was the subject of much controversy at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Valieva has 30 days to file an appeal for the ruling, which was based on the prohibited substance trimetazidine being detected in a drug test back in December 2021.

Valieva was part of the Russian team competing under the Russian Olympic Committee banner, winning a gold medal in the team event while finishing fourth in the women’s singles event.

Canada finished fourth in the team event, meaning their finish will be upgraded to a bronze medal should the International Olympic Committee recognize the suspension. The USA initially was awarded the silver medal, while the Japanese team was awarded the bronze.

Reports of the positive drug test for Valieva surfaced while in Beijing in 2022, though she was still allowed to compete at the singles event after having already competed in the team event. Despite Valieva’s team finishing first in the team event, an official medal ceremony was never held.

The four-year ban stems back to the date of Valieva’s initial failed drug test, meaning she’ll be eligible again to compete in the 2026 Olympics, where she’ll be just 19.

While Valieva’s results are now officially disqualified, it’s up to the International Olympic Committee to officially award the Canadians a medal, as well as upgrade the Japanese and American teams.

“The consequences linked to the retroactive disqualification of Ms. Valieva from past events, including from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, were not within the scope of this arbitration procedure and will have to be examined by the sports [organizations] concerned,” the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling reads.

The 2026 Olympics are set for February 6 to 26 and will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.