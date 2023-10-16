Flag football and four other sports are now Olympic events

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are boosting up the schedule.

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee officially announced the addition of five sports to the 2028 program: baseball/softball, flag football, squash, lacrosse, and cricket.

“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”

Flag football and squash will be making their Olympic debut. Baseball and softball were in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the first time since 2008, but will not be on the schedule in Paris in 2024. Meanwhile, cricket will be in the Olympics for the first time since debuting in 1900, and lacrosse will be included for the first time since being competed in 1904 and 1908.

“I have long believed that we have an incredible opportunity in Los Angeles to create the most compelling Games, not just for us, but for the world. Our Olympic sport programme, in its entirety, reflects this belief,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “We are excited to embark on game-changing collaborations with major professional leagues that will unlock massive opportunities to amplify the Olympic and Paralympic story and captivate new audiences.”

Currently, 33 sports will be competed at the games, though the governing bodies for boxing, weightlifting, and modern pentathlon are still fighting for inclusion in the 2028 Games.

The 2028 Games will take place from July 14 through July 30. In the meantime, the Paris 2024 Games are just around the corner, as they’ll kick off next July 26, and run through August 11.