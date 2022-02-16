Canada qualifies for Olympic men's curling playoffs after opponents falter

Canada didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they’ve officially qualified for the Olympic men’s curling playoffs.

With China defeating Switzerland and ROC falling to Great Britain, Canada clinched a spot in the four-team semifinals by way of the Wednesday midday draw taking place during the middle of the night back home in North America.

With a 5-3 record through eight of nine round robin games, Canada will be in the mix for a medal alongside Great Britain (7-1), Sweden (7-1), and the United States (4-4).

Canada found themselves at 2-2 earlier in the tournament after suffering consecutive losses to Sweden and Switzerland. But by winning three of their next four games, Canada surged their way up the standings to earn a spot in the medal rounds.

With Canada’s Kevin Koe-led rink falling in the bronze medal game four years ago in Pyeonchang, the pressure is on for Canada to pick up the country’s first men’s or women’s curling medal since 2014.

QUALIFIED!!! Great news for Team Canada’s @TeamGushue prior to today’s practice. See you in the #beijing2022 semifinals!! pic.twitter.com/PzoD4FLn3b — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 16, 2022

Canadian skip Brad Gushue and third Mark Nichols are searching for their second Olympic medal after winning gold together in 2006. Meanwhile, lead Geoff Walker and second Brett Gallant are in pursuit of their first taste of Olympic hardware.

Gushue had discussed issues with the ice in their Tuesday loss against ROC, but it’s likely those frustrations have been erased with a chance to compete for another Olympic medal.

Before the Olympic curling playoffs get underway Thursday morning, Canada faces off against Great Britain at 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT later today in what could be a semifinal preview.