Canada's Olympic medal hopes in men's hockey dashed by Sweden

Sweden has squashed Canada’s hopes for an Olympic medal in men’s hockey.

Lucas Wallmark scored 10:15 into the third period to help Sweden win a 2-0 shutout against Canada in quarterfinal action in men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The loss eliminates Canada from medal contention.

Sweden will advance to play Russia, formally the Russian Olympic Committee, in a semifinal matchup with a berth in the gold medal game on the line. Slovakia, who upset the United States in its quarterfinal, will play Finland in the other semifinal.

Canada dropped the contest to Sweden despite some strong play between the pipes from goaltender Matt Tompkins.

Tompkins kept Sweden off the board early, making a save in tight on Mathias Brome just 11 seconds into the game to keep Canada tied 0-0.

He did the same in the second period.

Tompkins flashed a right pad on a backdoor play to Pontus Holmberg midway through the middle frames, and he made a blocker save on former Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Lander’s partial break a minute later to keep the game goalless.

He entered the game with a share of the tournament lead in goals-against average (1.00) and a save percentage (.963) in two appearances.

The icebreaker came 10:15 into the third period. Wallmark’s shot deflected off the stick of Canada defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon and behind Tompkins to put Sweden up 1-0. The goal was Wallmark’s tournament-leading fifth marker.

The goal came with Sweden outshooting Canada 6-1 in the third after holding an 18-17 edge in pucks on net through 40 minutes.

Lander scored into an empty net with 1:50 remaining for the 2-0 final.

Tompkins finished with 24 saves on 25 shots. Sweden goalie Lars Johansson stopped all 22 shots faced.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm ET on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium.