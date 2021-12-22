These are Canada's most expensive homes ever listed for sale (PHOTOS)

Canada’s real estate market has featured some pretty pricey homes — especially these days — but have you ever wondered what the most expensive homes to ever go up for sale are?

If you have, then you’ve come to the right place. From sprawling estates in Ontario to a luxurious Vancouver mansion, here are Canada’s top five most expensive homes to ever hit the real estate market.

Chelster Hall – $50-65 million

Oakville, Ontario

Located just outside of Toronto, this sprawling estate makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the English countryside. The home has five bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a bowling alley, and a pub-style bar. It was originally listed for $65 million before having its price slowly reduced to $50 million. It recently sold in a private deal for an undisclosed amount.

Saint George Manor – $45 million

Mississauga, Ontario

Another mansion on the outskirts of Toronto, this Versailles-inspired estate is currently for sale for $45 million. It spans a whopping 25,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms, a chef-style kitchen, a gym with two washrooms, a sauna, a night club, and a theatre room with custom Lamborghini seating. But perhaps the most impressive part of it all is the indoor swimming pavilion with its own fireplace and stucco walls imported from Germany.

24 Park Lane Circle – $45 million

Toronto, Ontario

Located in one of Toronto’s most exclusive neighbourhoods — and on the same street as Drake’s Toronto home — this mansion is listed for the most expensive price ever seen in the city, and it’s not even done construction yet. The 28,000-sq-ft home in the Bridle Path neighbourhood will have nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and enough parking space for 20 of your favourite cars once it’s complete.

Belmont Estate – $42 million

Vancouver, British Columbia

Although it sold well under its asking price of $58 million, this Vancouver home still makes it into the top five most expensive in the country. Overlooking Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood, the home has dozens of impressive features including five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, an Italian-inspired kitchen, an indoor swimming pool and sauna, a six-car garage, and a private entrance for a guest suite.

68 The Bridle Path – $39.5 million

Toronto, Ontario

Although it’s not currently for sale, this Toronto home sat on the market for about a year and a half, from August 2018 to February 2019, with a $39.5 million asking price. Even with the home’s nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 50-foot indoor pool, tennis court, and elegant ballroom, no viable buyers seemed to bite.