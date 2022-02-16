Canada’s Melodie Daoust is hoping that a goofy tradition will prove good luck in her team’s quest for a gold medal.

The three-time Olympian has a different handshake for every teammate, showing them off last game prior to the third period.

In an eventual 10-3 win in the semifinal over Switzerland, Daoust’s teammates danced, dabbed, dapped, slashed sticks, and did just every other handshake combination you can think of before taking the ice.

Canada takes on the Americans tonight in the gold medal game, with puck drop set for 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT.

Canada is searching for its fifth-ever women’s hockey gold medal at the Olympics, having previously won in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

Daoust won gold with Canada in 2014 at the Sochi Winter Olympics, while settling for silver four years later in PyeongChang.

Daoust was injured in the first game of the tournament, but returned after a three-game absence for Monday’s semifinal, and could prove crucial for Canada in the gold medal game.

With 12 points by way of six goals and six assists in seven games, she led Canada in scoring at last year’s world championship, where Canada topped the USA in overtime.

If Canada does come through with another win, you can bet we’ll be seeing plenty of postgame handshakes and hugs all over social media.