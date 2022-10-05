A mall in Canada has banned high school students during the day

A mall in Calgary has placed a daytime ban on students from two local schools.

There is a sign on every door of the mall that reads, “The students of Lester B. Pearson High School and Clarence Sansom School are not allowed in Village Square mall from 7 am – 5 pm daily. There will be a security guard at each entrance door to monitor progress and to ask the students to leave the property. Those who refuse to leave the property will be reported to the school constable and could be fined and/or charged with trespassing.”

Lester B. Pearson is across the street from the mall while Clarence Sansom School is a nine-minute walk away.

The mall was quiet around the lunch hour inside, though students were still hanging out outside the building.

And there is no sneaking in either. The line about a security guard at every door was accurate, and the warning is visible everywhere.

For its part, the Calgary Board of Education says it knows about the complaints from the mall.

“We are aware of the ban from the property manager and can confirm that the information was passed along to our school communities. While we do not know if CBE students were involved in the issues referenced by the property manager, we expect all students to be good citizens within and outside the school community.”

Apparently, students at the mall have been an issue for a while. A Google review from two years ago gives the mall one star and states the mall was “overrun by Lester B. Pearson students” during the lunch hour who were “vaping and smoking, screaming and running, [and] fighting. Like a scene from a bad ’80s movie riot or Animal House.”