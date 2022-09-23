Nearly 50 guns seized after Alberta road rage incident involving a handgun

Alberta RCMP says nearly 50 guns were seized following a road rage complaint where a handgun was allegedly flashed at a motorist.

Strathmore RCMP said that on September 10 Mounties responded to a road rage complaint on Highway 1 East of Calgary where a handgun was reported to have been flashed at the complainant.

Strathmore members later located the suspect vehicle on Highway 1 near Range Road 270 and a traffic stop was initiated and two males were arrested in the vehicle, police said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9mm handgun in a holster under the driver’s seat and a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition behind the back seat.

The passenger was released without charge on the scene while the driver was taken into custody.

A database search revealed other firearms were registered to the driver. Given the erratic and dangerous behaviour in this incident, a public safety warrant was obtained to search the suspect’s home to seize any remaining firearms until this matter could be heard by the courts.

Strathmore RCMP members were aided by the Calgary Police Service and searched the suspect’s home in Calgary where several other firearms were located, all of which were unsafely stored. The firearms seized consisted of the following:

1 X AR15

22 X Long guns (shotguns, rifles, air rifles, and an M1 Carbine)

20 X Revolvers and semi-automatic handguns

4 X Airsoft replica handguns

Various ammunition

Mounties said in total, 49 firearms were seized. Twelve were classified as restricted, 10 were classified as prohibited, and a number of prohibited devices such as magazines capable of holding more than the permitted number of rounds were seized. The majority of restricted or prohibited firearms were not registered.

A 51-year-old resident of Calgary was held for a bail hearing on numerous charges, including pointing a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

The man was released on condition to appear in court and police say the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges expected resulting from the search of the man’s home and items seized.

“The alleged details in this matter are not representative of responsible gun ownership and was unsafe for all involved,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz, Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP. “It is fortunate nobody was harmed.”