Canada loses medal at Beijing Olympics after speed skating crash

Canada looked to pick up a short track speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday — but a crash had other plans.

In the mixed 2000m relay taking place at Capital Indoor Stadium, Canada was set to pick up a bronze medal after finishing third in the race.

But a post-race panel of speed skating judges reviewed the tape, and disqualified Canada for causing a crash earlier in the race that gave fourth-place Hungary the bronze medal.

During an exchange between two of its skaters, Canada collided with Hungary and was ultimately given a penalty that cost them a shot at the podium.

"Disappointment for Canada" 🇨🇦 The Canadian 2000m mixed relay team receives a penalty in the final and finishes off the podium at #Beijing2022

In the event’s Olympic debut, Canada took on Italy, Hungary, and China in the four-team final. China landed atop the podium for the host country’s first medal of the Games, while Italy finished in second. The race to the gold was a photo finish, but was overshadowed by the post-race review of the crash.

Canada’s four-person team was comprised of Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles.

Canada has picked up two medals so far at this year’s Games, picking up after Mikael Kingsbury won a moguls silver medal and long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann picked up a bronze in the women’s 3000m event.