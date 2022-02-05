Mikael Kingsbury wins Canada moguls silver medal at Beijing Olympics

Less than 24 hours after the opening ceremonies, Canada has picked up its second medal of the Beijing Olympics.

Moguls legend Mikael Kingsbury picked up his third consecutive medal in the event, with a score of 82.18 in the “super-final” to clinch the silver.

Mikaël Kingsbury is in FIRST with a score of 82.18 and will medal at Beijing 2022

The 29-year-old Kingsbury, who won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, finished behind Sweden’s Walter Wallberg’s score of 83.23.

Joining the pair on the podium was Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, who picked up the bronze with a score of 81.48.

Kingsbury entered Saturday’s final in first place after qualifying on Thursday, putting up a score of 81.15 to top the field. In his first run in the final, Kingsbury finished with a score of 79.59, good enough to advance to the six-man “super-final.”

Mikaël Kingsbury is onto the Super Final with a score of 79.59 and will ski second-last

It was Canada’s second medal of the day, after speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the 3000m event.

Kingsbury also has three world championships to his resume, as well as a silver medal and two bronze medals. On the World Cup circuit, Kingsbury has 101 podium finishes, as well as 71 wins. In short, he’s accomplished just about everything there is in the sport.

Fellow Canadian Laurent Dumais finished 26th in the event, missing the 12-man final with a score of 71.39 in qualifying.

Canada has a chance to add to its medal haul later today, including a couple shots at its first gold. In short track speedskating, Canada is competing in the Mixed 2000m relay event this morning.

Later this evening, Laurie Blouin will competing in the snowboard slopestyle final, while Jack Crawford and Broderick Thompson will compete in the men’s downhill skiing race.