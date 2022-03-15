Cole Sprouse teamed up with Canada Goose for its 2022 Spring Collection, and the results are dreamy.

The Riverdale star, who also moonlights as a photographer, directed and photographed the spring campaign for the Canadian clothing company.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting this moment,” said Canada Goose in a post on Instagram. “Together with director and photographer @Colesprouse, we’ve embraced the outdoors like never before.”

The theme for the brand’s spring collection is “Live in the open,” perfectly captured in the campaign video shot by Sprouse.

The models frolic on mountaintops and at a beach wearing the latest collection of jackets, hats, pants, and other accessories with pops of reds, pinks and greens. According to Canada Goose, the spring essentials are made from sustainable fabrics inspired by the colours of the Arctic landscape.

Sprouse took to Instagram to share his work and praise the brand for their commitment to sustainability.

“[Canada Goose] has committed to going sustainable and fur-free by the end of the year, so I figured it’s a perfect time to show off the new campaign I worked on with them!” the caption reads.



This isn’t the first time Sprouse has blessed us with his beautiful photography. Last year, the actor shared photos of BC’s old-growth forests at risk of being logged.

Sprouse says he has more images coming in the next couple of days from the shoot. In the meantime, you can shop the collection, which is now live on Canada Goose’s site.