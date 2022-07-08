NewsPolitics

Some Canadians can expect lots of cash from the government this month

Laine Mitchell
Jul 8 2022, 4:36 pm
Vergani Fotografia/Shutterstock

The federal government is about to send some Canadians the first climate action incentive payments.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

This year it’s switched to quarterly installments, with the first payment being issued on July 15, 2022, and will include a retroactive amount for April 2022.

So, let’s see who may be getting some extra cash this month:

The Ontario program provides an annual credit for the following:

  • $373 for an individual
  • $186 for a spouse or common-law partner
  • $93 per child under 19
  • $186 for the first child in a single-parent family

The Alberta program provides an annual credit of:

  • $539 for an individual
  • $270 for a spouse or common-law partner
  • $135 per child under 19
  • $270 for the first child in a single-parent family

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10 percent.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2022-23 are specified here.

