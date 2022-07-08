Some Canadians can expect lots of cash from the government this month

The federal government is about to send some Canadians the first climate action incentive payments.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

This year it’s switched to quarterly installments, with the first payment being issued on July 15, 2022, and will include a retroactive amount for April 2022.

So, let’s see who may be getting some extra cash this month:

The Ontario program provides an annual credit for the following:

$373 for an individual

$186 for a spouse or common-law partner

$93 per child under 19

$186 for the first child in a single-parent family

The Alberta program provides an annual credit of:

$539 for an individual

$270 for a spouse or common-law partner

$135 per child under 19

$270 for the first child in a single-parent family

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10 percent.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2022-23 are specified here.