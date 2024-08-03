The Canada men’s basketball team will take on France in the quarterfinal of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite being placed into what was labelled the group of death, the Canadians appeared superior, going a perfect 3-0 in the group play stage.

Canada kicked things off by defeating Greece by a 86-79 final exactly one week ago, before defeating Australia by a score of 93-83 on Tuesday. They then defeated Spain by an 88-85 final to keep their perfect record intact.

CANADA EARNS THE WIN OVER SPAIN DURING THE GROUP STAGE‼️‼️ Canada moves to an undefeated record of 3-0 🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/2OIwRCJrRX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 2, 2024

Canada’s outing versus France will take place Tuesday, August 6, with things set to begin at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The winner of the matchup will move on to the semi final, guaranteeing an opportunity to play for at least a bronze medal.

France went 2-1 in the group play stage, picking up wins over Brazil and Japan, but falling to Germany by an 85-71 final. France has plenty of talent on their roster, including Victor Wembanyama, Evan Fournier, and Rudy Gobert.

Advancing to the final eight is already a big deal in itself for Canada, who hadn’t competed in the basketball portion of the Olympics in 24 years. While they certainly aren’t content just yet, it’s been an impressive opening three games for this group, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett. Canada has managed these wins despite the fact that Jamal Murray has struggled, averaging just 5.7 points per game, while shooting only 10% from three-point range.

Should Canada be able to pick up a medal, it will continue what has been a very strong Olympic showing from the nation. Thanks to Summer McIntosh picking up her third gold medal in the 200m medley earlier today, they are now up to 15 total, which is ninth amongst all countries.