Former Sportsnet host and current sports personality Caroline Szwed bravely spoke up against online harassment after she was targeted for comments made after the recent Canada vs. Argentina match at Copa América.

In a video posted to TikTok, Szwed is clearly emotional as she discusses the horrific comments and attention she has been receiving on social media as of late.

“Some of the comments that I’ve received are extremely terrible. Death threats, really horrible sexual comments, threats to my dog, it’s all become a lot,” she says in the post.

“I understand football, we’re passionate fans and we might have different opinions but I urge you to remember there is a human being on the other end of the screen.”

“I urge you to just think before you speak and if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it at all.”

The recent negative online attention directed at Szwed seems to stem from another TikTok she made after Canada’s loss to Argentina in the opening game of this year’s Copa América tournament.

The video has nearly 500,000 views and in it, Szwed calls out some of the officiating decisions in the game. She also made a few similar videos drawing attention to specific rulings in the game, which have also garnered over 100,000 views.

Szwed is a former Sportsnet host who worked with the sports media giant for just over three years. She appeared on television screens across the country as an on-air host and now produces content with The Nation Network, mostly to do with soccer.

She also enjoyed an illustrious soccer career including representing Canada at a Junior FIFA World Cup and playing for West Virginia University.