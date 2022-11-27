SportsSoccerFIFA World Cup

Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first ever-goal in FIFA World Cup history (VIDEO)

Adam Laskaris
Nov 27 2022, 4:04 pm
Canada Soccer/Twitter

Canada has officially opened its account at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Playing a match today against Croatia in Group F action, Canada scored its first ever goal at the men’s FIFA World Cup with a first-half strike Alphonso to take a 1-0 against the 2018 Finalists.

Canada had a penalty kick by Davies in the first half against Belgium on Wednesday, but it was stopped by Belgian keep Thibaut Courtois.

Davies’ penalty kick was awarded after a replay as Yannick Carrasco put his hand in front of the ball inside his team’s 12-yard box.

Canada has only played in one other men’s World Cup in the country’s history, going scoreless at the 1986 tournament in Mexico in three matches against the Soviet Union, Hungary and France, where they were outscored 5-0 in three consecutive losses.

“It’s a dream come true,” said John Herdman, Canada’s head coach before the tournament. “[We] enjoy knowing that there are people back home surrounding the TVs, filling bars and restaurants. It’s a great feeling.”

Canada’s starting lineup was as follows: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston,  Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Cyle Larin, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba  Hutchinson, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, and of course, Alphonso Davies.

In earlier group F action, Morocco topped Belgium 2-0. The top two teams out of each group advance to the knockout round of 16.

The match is currently being broadcast on TSN and CTV.

More to come…

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Croatia — November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET
Morocco — December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET

