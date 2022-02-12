Canada to announce changes to border measures "as early as" next week

Canada’s Health Minister says the government is “actively reviewing” border measures and changes could be announced as early as next week.

In a tweet on Friday, Jean Yves Duclos says the federal government has been working in collaboration with health experts.

We are actively reviewing our border measures, in collaboration with our public health experts, and we will have more details to share as early as next week. #cdnpoli #COVID19 — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) February 11, 2022

Since December 15, the federal government has warned against travelling outside of Canada because of the Omicron variant, “regardless of your vaccination status.”

There are also a number of measures in place for those who are travelling, including having two doses of a vaccine and having no symptoms of COVID-19.

In January, the US brought in new restrictions that meant anyone entering the country had to have at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

You can learn more about the requirements for driving into the US from Canada online.