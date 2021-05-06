Over 1,000 travellers have been fined since March for defying Canada's quarantine rules

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said it is aware that at least 1,098 contravention tickets have been issued to travellers arriving in Canada since March, and 15 individuals who have been charged under the Quarantine Act.

In a statement to Daily Hive, PHAC said it is also aware of incidents of travellers choosing to take a contraventions ticket instead of paying for a three-night hotel stay.

“These travellers are consistently referred to local law enforcement for priority follow-up,” the agency said, adding that it works with the RCMP, local law enforcement agencies, and third-party security companies to verify the compliance of travellers entering Canada.

PHAC noted its figures do not include tickets that have been issued separately to travellers under provincial and territory laws, and that its figures do not apply solely to travellers arriving in Canada by air.

Overall, the agency said it reaches 6,500 travellers daily and that compliance with the border measures has generally been very high.

The agency said it uses a “risk-based approach,” and that as of May 4, over 210,000 compliance visits have been made.

And since the 14-day quarantine measures were introduced in March 2020, 95% of travellers “are following their 14-day mandatory quarantine or isolation,” said PHAC.

Under the current rules and restrictions, all travellers to Canada must quarantine for 14 days, provide a suitable quarantine plan, complete two COVID-19 molecular tests on day one and day eight of their quarantine, and monitor for signs and symptoms, as required by Canada’s Quarantine Act.

Individuals who contravene the mandatory isolation or mandatory quarantine requirements, including the instructions of a Quarantine Officer, “may be subject to a range of enforcement measures under the Quarantine Act. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months,” PHAC noted.