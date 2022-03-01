Canada to ban Russian ships from entering waters and ports

Canada is continuing its efforts to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with new measures regarding the country’s waters and ports.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced that the federal government plans to ban Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels in Canadian ports and internal waters.

“Russia must be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine,” tweeted Alghabra on Tuesday. “Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian waters and ports to Russian-owned or registered ships.”

The ban will take effect later this week, authorized by the Special Economic Measures Act.

This follows an announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday that Canada will be banning all imports of crude oil from Russia.

Canadian companies are also taking measures against Russia. Earlier this week, Canadian TV providers announced the removal of Russian state-controlled channel RT from their lineups.

Apart from sanctions and prohibitions, Canada is also providing Ukraine with military aid. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand has promised to send thousands of rockets and more lethal aid to the country.