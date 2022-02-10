Canada lands on podium in aerials team event at Beijing Olympics

It wasn’t a straightforward path to a medal, but Canada found its way onto the podium in the first-ever mixed team Olympic aerials skiing event.

The Canadian trio of Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving hit a score of 290.98 to earn a bronze medal in one of four new combined mixed-gender events at this year’s Olympics.

All smiles on the podium 🇨🇦❤️ Canada's Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving capture a historic bronze for Canada in the inaugural Olympic mixed team aerials event #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/HhDgjZ0ooq — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

After qualifying to the four-team second round of the finals from an original field of six, Canada held off Switzerland to finish in third place behind China and the champion United States.

Thenault, Canada’s lone female skier on the team, fell on Canada’s first jump, finishing with a score of 62.74.

First jump for Canada in this final 🍁 Marion Thenault falls on her landing, but still scores more than the previous athlete Watch: https://t.co/v4qfwF8pMx pic.twitter.com/09eywFTdyC — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

But Canada didn’t falter on its next two jumps. Fontaine put up a score of 116.48 to continue Canada’s ascent to the podium.

MIHA FONTAINE 🇨🇦 The 18-year-old nails his jump—and has a special pair of gloves to remind him of another iconic Canadian aerials skier🧤 pic.twitter.com/LRsj0fwX7J — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Finally, Irving landed his jump to the tune of a 111.76 to clinch a medal for Canada.

LEWIS IRVING SEALS IT FOR CANADA 🇨🇦 Canada is guaranteed a medal in mixed team aerials 👏 pic.twitter.com/OByGqtrX2c — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

And yes, that was a hockey stick the three Canadians were celebrating with.

Bring out the hockey stick 🏒🇨🇦 Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving celebrate their BRONZE in mixed team aerials 🥉 pic.twitter.com/quci2VX4pP — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

The three medal-winning aerials teams made sure to show each other some love, offering up handshakes and hugs to each other.

Competitors on snow, all love off of it ❤️ The U.S., Canada and China all share some hugs and handshakes after the mixed aerials team final 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NM5EzfGTDX — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Canada’s medal count is now up to 12 at the Beijing Olympics. In other action on Thursday, Jack Crawford won an alpine skiing bronze medal, Eliot Grondin won a snowboardcorss silver, and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the 5000m speed skating event.