Canada lands on podium in aerials team event at Beijing Olympics

Feb 10 2022, 2:25 pm
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t a straightforward path to a medal, but Canada found its way onto the podium in the first-ever mixed team Olympic aerials skiing event.

The Canadian trio of Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving hit a score of 290.98 to earn a bronze medal in one of four new combined mixed-gender events at this year’s Olympics.

After qualifying to the four-team second round of the finals from an original field of six, Canada held off Switzerland to finish in third place behind China and the champion United States.

Thenault, Canada’s lone female skier on the team, fell on Canada’s first jump, finishing with a score of 62.74.

But Canada didn’t falter on its next two jumps. Fontaine put up a score of 116.48 to continue Canada’s ascent to the podium.

Finally, Irving landed his jump to the tune of a 111.76 to clinch a medal for Canada.

And yes, that was a hockey stick the three Canadians were celebrating with.

The three medal-winning aerials teams made sure to show each other some love, offering up handshakes and hugs to each other.

Canada’s medal count is now up to 12 at the Beijing Olympics. In other action on Thursday, Jack Crawford won an alpine skiing bronze medal, Eliot Grondin won a snowboardcorss silver, and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the 5000m speed skating event.

