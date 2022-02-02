Canada adds gold medal to projected count ahead of Beijing Olympics

Canada’s gold medal outlook at the 2022 Beijing Olympics just got a bit shinier, according to one global data analytics company.

Gracenote’s latest Virtual Medal Table forecast projects Canadian athletes to return home with a total of six gold medals, an increase of one over their forecast released last November.

Canada, which hasn’t had fewer than six golds since the 1994 Lillehammer Games, netted a record-haul of 29 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with 11 gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze.

Gracenote, based in California, projects gold, silver and bronze medal counts for participating countries at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It’s not all good news for Canada, however. Gracenote expects Canada to land six gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals, dropping its original overall medal count from 23 to 22.

The forecast of 22 medals in Beijing would be Canada’s fewest medals since Salt Lake City 2002.

The estimate also puts Canada in close competition with the United States for fourth in the overall winter haul. Canada, which bested the United States at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, has never out-medalled its neighbour in consecutive Winter Olympics.

Gracenote notes to watch out for Kim Boutin in short track, Mark McMorris in snowboarding, and Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin in speed skating. Canada’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are generally considered medal favourites, too.

Norway is expected to pace the Olympics with 44 medals, surpassing its record-breaking total of 39 won at Pyeongchang in 2018. Germany is projected to reach 30 medals, including 11 gold, and the Russian Olympic Committee is expected to match Germany’s total but fall one short of their gold medal total.

In all, Canada is expected to have 215 athletes competing at the 2022 Beijing Games, which runs from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 20. They’ll be led by hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin, chosen to march with Canada’s flag at Friday’s opening ceremony.